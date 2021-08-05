Organic P & O Solutions: Growing Pains Don’t Have to be Part of Growing Your Business!

Businesses are dynamic entities. They evolve organically as they respond to opportunities, threats, market forces and economic fluctuations. On the journey from early start-up to becoming an established company, very few will enjoy a steady, linear trajectory.

It’s no coincidence that I chose to incorporate the word ‘organic’ into our company name. I’d just finished reading a research report published by the Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) entitled ‘Achieving Sustainable Organisation Performance through HR in SME’. It’s a piece of research that is highly relevant to what we do here at Organic P&O Solutions.

The report proposed four phases of organisation transition in SMEs:

Entrepreneurial edge Emerging enterprise Consolidating organisation Established organisation

Each of the four phases identified is associated with different opportunities and challenges for HR. Movement between these transition stages can be for various reasons, most commonly changes in workforce size, financial investment, change in owner/leader or scale and scope of operations, to name a few.

The key point is that transitioning between phases doesn’t happen overnight.

As the country begins to unlock, and most of us return – hopefully – to something closer to normal trading again, this is a good time to reflect on where your business is on its growth journey.

What phase are you at, where are you heading next, and what HR support do you need to help you get there?

Organisations grow well organically – but not by accident

Moving smoothly between growth phases is about making sure you have the right people in the right place at the right time, doing the right things – well.

If your business is going through a period of change that has implications about how your team do their jobs or the skillsets they need to deliver, we can support and advise you.

As you approach your next transition phase, we can review the organisational structure you have in place, look at what you’re going to need, and help you make any necessary adjustments, so you enjoy a smooth, seamless transition. Call us now for an initial chat to find out how we can help you grow organically and with fewer growing pains!