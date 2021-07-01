Organic P&O Solutions: 360° Assessment Leadership Effectiveness for your Team. Are you ready for a new perspective?

Are you thinking of implementing a development programme for key people in your organisation but unsure where to begin? Before you start planning any activity for your leadership team or line managers, it’ll be essential for you to have a detailed insight into each person involved.

The simplest way to do this is to conduct a 360° assessment.

A 360° assessment requires individuals to reflect on how they see their performance in key areas and consider where they may have gaps in their learning. It then compares this self-assessment information with anonymous feedback from peers and colleagues.

While an employee survey can be a valuable tool to help identify general trends in an organisation, a 360° assessment goes much deeper. By drilling down to focus on specific people and highlighting commonalities and disparities in both data sets, it gives a clear overview of the strengths and areas for development in individual leaders, providing them with a personal profile of what they’re doing well and what they may need to work on.

In summary, implementing a 360° assessment will:

Provide you with information about strengths and areas for development in individual team members, so you can ascertain precisely what kind of support will benefit them.

Give you insights about personal leadership impact.

Enable you to prioritise and focus on specific areas for development.

Give an independent perspective to organisational development needs and activities.

We have developed our own feedback process.

Is Your Business Ready for a 360°?

Do you want to understand more about the areas where your leaders are strong – and where they might benefit from further development? Would you like clarity about exactly where to focus your skills training and support efforts to optimise your team’s collective performance?

If you answered the above questions in the affirmative, your business might be ready to benefit from the insights a 360° assessment can deliver.

We’ve developed our Leadership Effectiveness – 360° Assessment solution for businesses like yours and used it successfully to help a diverse range of clients. If you’d like to find out more about how it works and how it could help your organisation, get in touch with us today for an initial chat!