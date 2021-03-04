Organic P&O Solutions: A local HR and Training agency.

Introducing a local HR and Training agency based in Bracknell, working with SME businesses in the Thames Valley, company owner Tash Kearslake, company owner, invites Berkshire business owners to get in touch for support with people challenges in these difficult times.

From one-off advice calls to retained HR services, there’s a wealth of experience in the team

providing specialist HR support services right up to managing longer-term learning and development

programmes.

What does the P&O stand for?

People and organisations.

Tash Kearslake says “we love working with smaller, local businesses as well as our larger clients and

their HR teams. The challenges are so varied. For example in a small business, a challenging issue in

the team can have a huge impact on the business owner’s peace of mind. We’ve seen it become all consuming and while we know it’s tough, we love being able to support them through those times.

Our goal is always to help our clients solve the situation themselves, in the knowledge they received

the right information at the right time, so even the most difficult decisions mean they have their

conscience intact.

“Our larger clients welcome the external perspective we bring and the complement of skills they can

make use of from hiring processes, managing their more complex employee relations issues to line

manager upskilling and change programmes.

Current challenging times will shift again, and with it will come new challenges. To find out more

about how Organic P&O Solutions wants to support Berkshire based businesses visit them online at

www.organicposolutions.co.uk.