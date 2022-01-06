Organic P&O Solutions: How To Choose An HR Consultant for your business

Your business is growing. It’s evolving and changing in many ways and you feel great about that. But with every new change, every new staff member, there are more holidays to cover, more sicknesses and absences to manage and more people issues to handle. At some point in this ocean of ‘to-do’s’, you may realise you could use some trusted support and that’s where a dedicated HR presence can help. But what can they really help with? And, with so many out there, how do you choose the right one for you and your business?

First step – Honest Diagnosis

As a first step, think about what your current business challenges are. Is it retaining your good people? Is it finding the right people? Maybe the decisions your team are making aren’t as you’d like them to be. Then ask potential HR partners how they help solve the challenges you’re facing.

Choose values, as well as technical expertise

Often, the focus when recruiting people goes more into technical skill, experience and networks. But the biggest challenges business owners face when things don’t work out usually relate to behaviour and differences in personal values. This equally applies to the suppliers you choose to help you with the issues.

Ask For Recommendations

There is nothing quite as reassuring as a personal recommendation. In the age of digital selling, it’s easy for people to make claims about what they can deliver. But they might not be as good as they claim. And if you’re getting in touch because it’s not your area of expertise, there’s a higher risk that you’ll receive a surprise. Our new business is generated 100% from referrals and recommendations. We also offer to manage a single issue first before engaging in a retainer.

In summary

If you’d like to know more about us and how we work, so we might explore whether we could be a good fit for you get in touch with us today.