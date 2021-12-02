Organic P&O Solutions: How to Embed Performance Dialogue in Your Organisational Culture

Are you getting the best out of your team?

You’ll want to ensure that individually and collectively, your team are delivering to the highest level, and key to this will be the dialogue you have with employees about their performance. Here are 5 things to focus on to embed performance dialogue in the culture of your organisation.

Make performance part of every conversation you have

In our conversations at Organic P&O Solutions, we constantly assess what’s working, what’s not, and what incremental adjustments we need to make to improve our overall performance. It’s not always been easy but has made us more effective.

Be alert to words matching actions

Words can camouflage reality. I’ve met people who are clear about the principles of teamwork, but their observable behaviour demonstrably points to them not being natural collaborators or in another example, employers can be reluctant to discuss performance with employees whose results are below par yet they present as working hard.

Encourage personal responsibility

As an employer, you may help your team to stay healthy in body and mind by providing access to benefits such as healthcare, gym membership and wellbeing programmes. Your dialogue with employees needs to clarify that they need to do the things that keep them healthy and fit for work and life.

Provide direction & support

Exactly what shape direction and support are dependant on a wide range of variables. It will benefit both parties to confront and address challenges to avoid unwelcome surprises.

Be compassionate & ensure accountability

You’ll need to be compassionate and adaptable, accommodating personal responsibilities and commitments some employees may have outside of work, and recognise that not everyone’s energy flow naturally conforms to a 9 – 5 day. Be pragmatic and make sure there’s a quid pro quo about allowing employees to use work time for personal matters and vice versa.

Can We Help You Put Performance in Your Dialogue?

If you’d like to know more about the power of performance dialogue and how to embed its principles in your organisation, get in touch with us today!