Orphaned goslings in car crash find new home at Dinton Pastures

TWO ORPHANED goslings have found a new home at Dinton Pastures after one was involved in a car accident in Hurst.

Named by residents as Morris and Doris, the young Egyptian geese have been welcome additions to the village over the summer.

But last month, residents called for them to be transferred from Townsend’s Pond to Dinton Pastures Country Park, after Morris was hit by a car on Wednesday, August 25.

They were moved on Tuesday, August 31.

According to Hurst resident Kerry Woolford, the duo were “adopted” by villagers in July after losing their mother to a similar accident.

Ms Woolford was nearby when Morris was injured.

“I was heartbroken when I heard the accident,” she said. “I saw them fly into the road and didn’t see them fly away.

“Now I’m not sure if he’s dislocated or broken his wing, but it’s hanging by his side.”

The goslings with their mum, pictured in June. She was involved in an accident and died

Ms Woolford said she cradled the goose before he waddled back into the pond, and was “standoffish” to residents ever since.

“Everybody stopped, fed them, and looked after them,” she added.

“Another resident created signs to tell people to slow down because of geese in the road.

“The whole village [was] looking out for them.”

Following the incident, residents called for Morris and Doris to be rehomed for their own safety.

Now, the goslings have been moved to Dinton Pastures to become fully-fledged adults in a safe environment.

Wayne Smith, ward councillor for Hurst, moved the geese with the help of Simon Bartlam, countryside ranger for Dinton Pastures.

And Ms Woolford said while she was sad to see the pair go, they will be better off there.

“There’s more space for them to take off,” she said. “I’m not sure if Morris will ever take off again, and I hope they don’t put him down.

“I’ll miss them, but knowing they’re safe and sound is a relief [and] I think the whole village is glad they’re safe.

“A big thank you to all who cared.”

The goslings have settled into their new home at Dinton Pastures

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment and leisure at Wokingham Borough Council, said he is “delighted” the geese now have a safer home — but people should not expect the borough council to regularly rehome wildlife.

He said: “Although we could help on this occasion, it is worth pointing out that our country parks are not rescue centres.

“They are places where birds and other animals live in their natural habitat, and are not necessarily the right environment for all wildlife.”