Our hospital is open and a safe place to attend appointments says RBH acting chief exec

THE ROYAL Berkshire Hospital is calling for residents to follow the hands, face space guidance to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Nicky Lloyd, acting chief executive officer of the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said the hospital is seeing a rise in coronavirus patients.

“As with the first wave earlier this year, we are managing them safely and separately from other patients,” she said. “So the hospital is a safe place for you to attend for treatments or appointments.

“However, the introduction of Tier 4 restrictions, coupled with the increase in covid positive patients, shows we must all do everything we can to prevent the risk of spreading the virus.

“It’s vital for you to abide by the ‘hands, face, space’ rules, along with other Tier 4 regulations.”

Ms Lloyd said the hospital has had to limit footfall on site, and visits are only allowed

in exceptional circumstances, by prior agreement with the ward sister.

“We know that this is very difficult for both patients and their loved ones and we will do all we can to accommodate phone and virtual visiting requests,” she said.

Travel restrictions in Tier 4 do not affect services at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, and patients are encouraged to still attend as planned if they have an appointment booked, or need emergency treatment.

Anyone in need of urgent medical attention should call 999.

Those that need medical attention for a condition which is not life-threatening should call 111, where a trained operator will refer residents to the most appropriate place for treatment. This could be the hospital’s Emergency Department (A&E) or Minor Injuries Unit or Reading’s Walk-in Centre.