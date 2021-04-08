Outdoor dining is on the cards as covid restrictions ease next week

FROM MONDAY, Covid-19 restrictions across England ease again, meaning residents can now dine outdoors, visit hair salons and barbers, and shop for “non-essential items”.

Referred to as step two, under the Government’s four-step plan, public buildings including libraries and community centres will also be able to open.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms will also reopen on Monday, but only for use by people on their own or in household groups.

Outdoor attractions including zoos, theme parks, and drive-in cinemas will be able to reopen.

And self-contained accommodation such as campsites and holiday lets can be used by households.

Curfews have been scrapped for pubs, restaurants and cafes, and there is no requirement to order a “substantial meal” with alcohol.

But hospitality venues must offer table service and the rule of six applies.

Other personal care services also reopen, including beauty salons.

Funerals can continue with up to 30 attendees, and 15 for the wake.

Weddings, receptions and commemorative events are also limited to 15 guests.

As part of the changes brought in on Monday, March 29, people can also host six people, or two households in their garden.

Next month, the Government will look to further ease restrictions, no earlier than Monday, May 17.

From this date, the prime minister will update residents on social distancing between friends and family, including hugging.

Until this time, residents are urged to keep their distance from anyone not in their household or support bubble.