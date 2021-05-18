Outdoor shows at The Watermill this summer

OUTDOOR shows will be back in full swing this summer.

The Watermill Theatre, in Newbury, is hosting three open-air productions for its summer season starting this month.

To kick off the season, the first show opening on the front lawn will be Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes tale, The Hound of The Baskervilles on Friday, May 21.

The production, directed by Abigail Pickard Price featuring a trio of actors, will run until Saturday, June 19.

This show will be followed by a sustainability focussed production of Shakespeare’s As You Like It, featuring 12 actor-musicians creating a modern folk soundscape from Thursday, June 24.

Using responsibly sourced and recycled materials to create the set, props and costumes, the show will celebrate the environment of The Watermill gardens.

Running until Saturday, July 24, the show is inspired by the music of Mumford and Sons, Fleet Foxes, Bon Iver and Taylor Swift.

The final production will be a new semi-staged concert version of Stiles and Drewe’s Just So from Friday, July 30 to Saturday, September 4.

The family musical blends five of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So stories telling the tale of courage, friendship and the power of an individual to make a difference.

With a focus on eco-friendly practices both on and off stage, this season marks a new direction for the venue in terms of sustainability and access for future generations.

All shows will take place outside with a socially distanced audience adhering to the current government guidelines.

The Watermill’s Paul Hart said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to announce another joyous summer season after the sell-out success of last year. Audiences absolutely loved our production of ‘The Hound of the Baskervilles’ which was devised in the midst of the pandemic.

“I was struck by the idea of a group of individuals trying to solve a murder whilst observing social distancing measures(!) and we’re delighted to bring back the production for a very limited run.

“The rest of the season integrates themes of the environment and sustainability, an issue we’re really passionate about, not least because of our stunning location which backs onto a nature reserve in the heart of the Berkshire countryside.”

He continued: “Our Shakespeare ensemble return with a radical new version of ‘As You Like It’ which focuses on the importance of connecting with nature and as ever, will be filled with glorious music performed live by our cast.

“After this we’ll be presenting a very special concert performance of our summer musical, ‘Just So’. The show began its life at The Watermill to great acclaim in 1989.

“It feels like a perfect moment to celebrate this uplifting musical and to bring it to life once again, this time in our beautiful gardens.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome back audiences and to be creating brilliant theatre again.”

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at watermill.org.uk or call 01635 46044