Outhouse Brewery will be brewing the beers in Wokingham

SOMETHING is brewing in Wokingham town centre, as new taproom The Outhouse Brewery prepares to open its doors on Denmark Street next month.

Part of the Elms Field redevelopment, the independent business will brew its beers on site.

Owner Peter Rhodes said it should be one of a kind and something never seen before in the town centre.

“The pub will just be one room,” Mr Rhodes explained.

“In essence, people will be sitting in the brewery itself, having a pint and looking at the vessels that made the very beer they’re drinking.”

Mr Rhodes toyed with the idea of launching his own brewery after being made redundant at the start of the pandemic.

As a “casual brewer” in his spare time, he said coronavirus pushed him to turn his hobby into something more.

“This is brand new to me,” he said. “I’ve been a hobby brewer for years and I always wanted to do this, so when covid came along I took the opportunity.”

Since creating The Outhouse Brewery brand last year, the Wokingham resident spent months looking for the perfect premises before finding Southgate House.

Construction at the site, opposite The Gig House, has already begun and the micro pub is currently taking shape.

“I’ve lived in Wokingham for years now and I really like the place, so I wanted the brewery to be based here,” Mr Rhodes said. “I did look at other options, but Wokingham was my preference.”

When The Outhouse opens its doors, residents can expect “fresh” beer which is unfiltered and unpasteurised, to ensure the hops and grains taste “as they should”.

“The beauty of it is that the beers will be changing all the time,” Mr Rhodes said. “We want to avoid being just another bar.”

The micro pub will offer a range of craft beers, including pale ales, IPAs and stouts, as well as wines and spirits which will be bought in.

“We’re the makers of our own goods,” Mr Rhodes added.

The last brewery to be based in Wokingham town centre was the Wellington Brewery, which closed its doors in 1928.

“There are plenty of pubs in Wokingham, but I want people to know that I’m not part

of a chain,” he added.

“This is me, my journey, my start-up company and my hobby I enjoy, and I want to take it to the next level.

“I hope people will enjoy that journey with me.”

A range of other businesses are set to open alongside The Outhouse Brewery, including a new art gallery and deli.

Last month, interiors shop Peacock House opened its doors, and deli-bistro Hamlet will soon launch in Peach Place.

Cllr Stuart Munro, executive member for business and economic development, said the borough council is “really pleased” to be welcoming new, independent businesses to Elms Field.

“It’s a testament to the town centre that businesses continue to want to locate here and that Wokingham continues to see strong local recovery as people come back to shop in the town,” he said.

“These latest businesses will be fantastic additions to the town centre.”

For more information, visit theouthousebrewery.com or search for ‘The Outhouse Brewery’ on Facebook.