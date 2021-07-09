Over-45s face ‘triple assault’ of racism, sexism, and ageism

HENLEY Business School has revealed the UK’s most disadvantaged workers in a new report on equity.

‘The Equity Effect’, which explores race in the workplace, has discovered ethnic minority women aged 45 years and over, who work in the public sector, are the most likely to be disadvantaged.

The researched looked at who is treated fairly and with respect, who can bring their “true authentic selves” to work, and whether racial discrimination still exists in UK offices.

The report showed that three quarters (74%) of women in this category do not feel safe speaking up at work or challenging the way things are done.

It also said three quarters (75%) are also “less respected” by their colleagues, compared to just under two thirds (63%) of younger, ethnic minority men.

Dr Naeema Pasha, director of equity, diversity and inclusion at Henley Business School, said ‘The Equity Effect’ reads between the lines and shows how an entire sub-group of ethnic minority women are facing “a triple assault” of racism, sexism and ageism.

“Our report shows that racism is experienced much more in the public sector than the private sector, despite public sector organisations often having the most strongly worded diversity campaigns,” she said.

“This means the messages in the strategy are not coming through the organisation as an experience.”

Henley Business School’s report also found that public sector employees are twice as likely to report discrimination (58%) compared to those in the private sector (25%).

“Business leaders need to keep in mind that talent, skills and engagement drives productivity – which in turn drives revenue,” Dr Pasha added.

“To innovate and deliver on equity, diversity and inclusion, we must look at the bigger picture and intersectionality, not view diversity groups in silos.

“To make a difference that helps businesses build back better, senior leaders need to put their equity plans at the heart of the business strategy.”

Now, she is urging companies to take steps to tackle discrimination in the workplace, including creating race strategies and hosting training sessions.

According to the report, two in five employees in the UK would like to see workers from all ethnic backgrounds treated fairly, including by treating people differently.

It also said one in four employees and two in five business leaders believe their firms can achieve racial equity within the next two years.