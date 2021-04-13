Over 45s now able to register for coronavirus vaccine

CORONAVIRUS vaccinations are now being offered to the age group of 45 and upwards.

Yesterday, the government revealed that all adults over 50, the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers have now been offered a jab.

Nearly 40 million vaccines have been given and the aim is to ensure all adults in England are offered their first dose by the end of July.

Two shots are needed and these are sequenced 12 weeks apart.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “More than 32 million people have been given the precious protection vaccines provide against Covid-19.

“We will now move forward with completing essential second doses and making progress towards our target of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July.”

The next phase of the vaccination programme has now been launched, and it is expected that borough residents will be able to choose from a range of venues, including the Madjeski Stadium.

For more details, or to book, log on to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/