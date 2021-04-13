Wokingham.Today

Over 45s now able to register for coronavirus vaccine

by Phil Creighton0
Covid-19 vaccine
A vial containing the Covid-19 vaccine

CORONAVIRUS vaccinations are now being offered to the age group of 45 and upwards.

Yesterday, the government revealed that all adults over 50, the clinically vulnerable and health and social care workers have now been offered a jab.

Nearly 40 million vaccines have been given and the aim is to ensure all adults in England are offered their first dose by the end of July.

Two shots are needed and these are sequenced 12 weeks apart.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “More than 32 million people have been given the precious protection vaccines provide against Covid-19.

“We will now move forward with completing essential second doses and making progress towards our target of offering all adults a vaccine by the end of July.”

The next phase of the vaccination programme has now been launched, and it is expected that borough residents will be able to choose from a range of venues, including the Madjeski Stadium.

For more details, or to book, log on to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/book-coronavirus-vaccination/

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

Related posts

Brand to captain London Irish for Rugby 7s tournament

Phil Creighton

Women in intensive care tackles marathon challenge for Cystic Fibrosis unit

Andy Preston

Graffiti mars Paint Jam artwork on Elms Field

Phil Creighton
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.