Over 50s still able to have winter flu jab

THERE is still time to have the flu jab this winter.

Borough residents aged 50-64 are now eligible for the free vaccine, as part of the extended programme this year.

veryone in this age group is being contacted to confirm they are eligible, and GPs and pharmacies are arranging appointments.

Dr Vaughan Lewis, medical director for NHS England and NHS Improvement’s South East region, said: “We know that lots of people are keen to have the Covid vaccine as soon as possible and we are working hard to ensure this happens but while you are waiting you can also help to protect yourself from respiratory illness by having a flu jab.

To locate a participating pharmacy, visit: www.nhs.uk/service-search/pharmacy/find-a-pharmacy