Oxford Home Schooling principal says there are many options post GCSE results

AS GCSE results roll in, home education provider Dr Nick Smith is offering some advice.

The principal at Oxford Home Schooling said this year’s GCSE students have faced another year of challenges.

He said it’s “brilliant” to see that so many have overcome the difficulties to achieve the results that they wanted.

“It will be a day of celebration for thousands of children across the country, but there will also be many who don’t quite get the results they hoped for, particularly after schools were closed for so much of the year,” Dr Smith said.

He said he is here to discuss options for pupils who don’t quite get the grades they had hoped for.

“We’re here to reassure them that they needn’t worry and for those who don’t get the GCSE results they expected, there are a number of options available,” he added.

“Students should contact the course representative at the sixth form or college they applied for to see if there are still any places available, as sometimes they will be able to let you onto the course anyway, or alternatively, they might be able to offer a different subject that might be of interest.”

Dr Smith also suggested pupils consider apprenticeships, work experience or a gap year.

Or taking A-levels at home independently.

He added: “You can do all kinds of A-levels at home, from maths to business and psychology, so it’s worth exploring this option if you want to carry on learning.”

For more information on home educations, log on to: oxfordhomeschooling.co.uk/course/a-level/