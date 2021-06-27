Wokingham.Today

Page turners head to Henley for Literary Festival

Clare Balding Henley Literary festival
Clare Balding is one of the speakers at this year's Henley Literary Festival

JEFFREY ARCHER, Clare Balding, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Michael Morpurgo are among the page turners for this year’s Henley Literary Festival.

The popular event, usually a bestseller, will once again take place across our neighbouring town in October.

Last year, covid meant sessions were virtual, but this year it’s planning more than 130 events for all ages, taking place in Phyllis Court, Christ Church, Henley Town Hall and the River & Rowing Museum.

Also appearing will be, among others, Dame Stephanie Shirley, cricketer Michael Holding, Tom Allen, scientist Richard Fortey, Nikesh Shukla, Elizabeth Day, royal expert Ingrid Seward, Candice Brathwaite and Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio.

Many people will be keen to hear from covid vaccine creators Dame Sarah Gilbert and Dr Catherine Green talk about their achievement.

Other health guests lined up include doctors Rachel Clarke, Alex George and Lucy Pollock.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Sonning woman to speak at Henley Literary Festival

Harriet Reed-Ryan, Henley Literary Festival’s director, said she is “thrilled” with this year’s line-up.

“We look forward to seeing both audiences and authors again, as well as reaching viewers across the country and beyond online,” she said.

“At the moment, we are planning a festival that could happen now – so we will go on sale with socially distanced audiences, but we will continue to review the government guidelines.”

After the festival, actress Joanna Lumley will also be making her way to Henley on October 28 to talk about her new book A Queen for All Seasons, to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee next year.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Festival on Monday, July 12 at 10am, and on general sale a week later.

For more details, or to book tickets, log on to henleyliteraryfestival.co.uk

