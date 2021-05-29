Paint for joy: Charvil residents invited to take part in village art competition

CHARVIL residents are invited to pick up their paint brushes for a village art competition.



On Sunday, July 4, the community is hosting a Charvil Village Party to celebrate the end of lockdown.



Organised by Charvil Village Fete, the team is asking people to paint, draw, print or photograph a piece of artwork for a competition on the day.



The theme is “joy”, and the art will be exhibited at the Village Party with prizes for the judges’ top picks.



To take part, postcard-sized artwork must be delivered to 35 Wenlock Edge, Charvil, RG10 9QJ by Monday, June 14.



It can also be scanned and emailed to charvilartcompetition@yahoo.com.



Residents must put their names and contact details on the back.



To find out more about the event, visit: www.facebook.com/CharvilVillageFete