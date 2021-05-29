Wokingham.Today

Paint for joy: Charvil residents invited to take part in village art competition

by Staff Writer0
Charvil Fete
The Charvil Fete in 2019, the last year it was able to be held. It is hoped to run the event this year in July Picture: Phil Creighton

CHARVIL residents are invited to pick up their paint brushes for a village art competition.

On Sunday, July 4, the community is hosting a Charvil Village Party to celebrate the end of lockdown.

Organised by Charvil Village Fete, the team is asking people to paint, draw, print or photograph a piece of artwork for a competition on the day.

The theme is “joy”, and the art will be exhibited at the Village Party with prizes for the judges’ top picks.

To take part, postcard-sized artwork must be delivered to 35 Wenlock Edge, Charvil, RG10 9QJ by Monday, June 14.

It can also be scanned and emailed to charvilartcompetition@yahoo.com.

Residents must put their names and contact details on the back.

To find out more about the event, visit: www.facebook.com/CharvilVillageFete

Related posts

New dates set for Hare Hatch Sheeplands antiques fair

Phil Creighton

Record-breaking 80-hour see saw marathon underway in Twyford

Phil Creighton

New name for Courtney Buses

Charlotte King
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.