Panda keeps on pedalling

EARLEY’S peddling Panda is set to pound the roads again on his biggest challenge yet.

The furry one will join former Tour de France rider, Sean Yates, on a 300-mile charity trip from London to Paris.

The aim is to raise funds for Action Medical Research and its vital work into childhood diseases.

The Earley Panda will be part of a group of cyclists led by one time Yellow Jersey holder, Yates, on the four day trip which ends beneath the Eiffel Tower.

And he revealed his secret training sessions to get ready for the trip with one of the world’s other famous bears.

“As well as cycling around Earley, I have teamed up with Paddington Bear who is the official mascot for Action Medical Research,” said the Panda.

“We bears have got to stick together. I haven’t done such a long cycle before. Paddington has been giving me some tips especially on how to stay cool as we will be cycling to Paris in the middle of July when it gets quite hot.”

The Earley Panda is hoping there will not be too many hills on the route as he will be carrying 100 rocks with him to hand out.

“These are being donated by rock painters from the Facebook group, Earley Rocks, and will carry messages of hope and kindness.

“I will be leaving them in different places for people to find.”

The Panda’s pals have launched a Just Giving page which has already raised over 40% of the £4,000 target.

Donations will help Panda buy suitable items of clothing, a new Panda suit, bike upgrade and maintenance and contribution to upcoming charity rides.

Last month saw the mysterious cycling bear joined a special ride from Edinburgh to Glasgow as part of the Cop26 protests which he completed despite high winds and heavy rain on most of the route.

Last Sunday, eagle eyes spectators spotted the Earley Panda as a pillion passenger on the Reading Toy Run.

“That was fun as I don’t normally cycle so fast and the few hills were so easy,” he smiled.

Panda will leave London July 14 next year and cycle to Southampton. After arriving in France, he will head to Paris, averaging around 90 miles per day.

To support the Earley Panda, go to https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/earley-panda-london-to-paris