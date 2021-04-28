Wokingham.Today

Pandemic shopping habits are here to stay says Internet Association

ecommerce
COVID-FUELLED shopping habits are here to stay, according to the Internet Association (IA).

After surveying 250 small- and medium-sized businesses (SMEs), it reported that 71% of small retailers plan to continue selling products online in the post-pandemic world.

And as nearly a third (29%) of consumers plan to incorporate more online shopping into their everyday lives, IA believes the pandemic has created new revenue streams for SMEs.

IA also reported that nearly half (48%) of the public ordered food and drinks online during the pandemic, and more than a third (36%) tried a local shop for the first time by ordering online.

“This new research shows how the internet has played a vital role during the lockdowns over the last 12 months,” said a spokesperson for IA.

“Importantly, it also shows how the internet can help drive the UK recovery forward.

“The way people work, shop and do business may have changed for good — it is clear that the internet sector can help ensure that those changes boost the UK economy, communities and wider society.”

