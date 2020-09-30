Paralympian joins motivational webinar

ATHLETE and Paralympian for Great Britain, Aaron Phipps is making a virtual appearance with the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce.

On Wednesday, October 14, the Wheelchair Rugby player will take part in a motivational webinar to give an insight into his story and how he became the sportsman he is today.

“Having faced so much anguish and setback early in my life, I didn’t want it to ever detract me or hold me back from achieving my personal goals I set for myself,” Mr Phipps said.

“Over the years I’ve learnt a lot, and the motivation and drive needed to be a success in any field.”

Mr Phipps began his sporting journey when he completed a 10km fundraising wheelchair race for the Meningitis Research Foundation.

He then went onto wheelchair racing in two London Marathons.

“Then, I was asked to join the GB Wheelchair Rugby squad and subsequently selected for the 2012 London Paralympic Games,” he added.

Today, Mr Phipps is listed as one of the top 100 most influential people in the UK with a disability.

Gavin Spencer, head of membership at the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce, said: “It’s fantastic to have Aaron on board to present his webinar and get an insight into his life.

“It’s set to be a truly engaging and inspirational discussion.”

To book a space, visit: bit.ly/AaronPhipps