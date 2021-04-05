Parents fined for parking on road as warden uses car park

A RESIDENT has accused Wokingham borough’s traffic wardens of acting “above the law” after one used a school car park in Winnersh.

On Monday, March 15, the resident, who wishes to remain anonymous, saw a warden stationed in Wheatfield Primary School and was concerned they were using one of the “limited” spaces.

Now, the resident is worried parents are being left with no option but to park on the streets and receive parking fines, if wardens are taking up parking spots across the borough.

However, Wokingham Borough Council said parking enforcement officers should be using the car parks to set a good example for other road users.

The resident told Wokingham.Today that seeing a traffic warden parked in the school car park was “upsetting”.

“I feel that this is entrapment,” they said.

They said it shows that traffic wardens are “a law unto themselves” and do not have to follow rules set in place for others.

“To me, it’s like parking on someone’s driveway to pick the kids up,” the resident added.

Pauline Jorgensen, the executive member for highways and transport and a Conservative candidate for Hillside ward, said parking enforcement officers are expected to park in car parks.

“The council’s officers include schools during peak drop off and pick up times on their daily rounds to ensure the safety of children and young people,” she explained.

“The officers use the car parks to park their vehicle while enforcing safe and legal parking in the area, and do not park on the street to set an example for others.

“Although this may take up one parking space during busy times, the service these officers provide outweighs this by helping keep our children and young people safe.”

Wokingham.Today contacted GLF Schools, which manages 40 schools across the south of England including Wheatfield Primary.

A spokesperson said the Winnersh school is monitoring the situation, and will continue to work with parents and Wokingham Borough Council.

n The Lib Dem candidate for Hillside is Wes Budd and the Labour candidate is Hari Sarasan.