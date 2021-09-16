Parents forced into cars over Farley Hill School allocation

AS FAMILIES struggle with the catchment decision for Farley Hill Primary School, the environment is also taking a hit, writes Jess Warren.

Earlier this month, the school opened at its new site on Baston Road, having re-located from Church Road.

Despite the move, it has kept the same catchment area, leading to heavy congestion at the start and end of the day.

This is because parents who live in Farley Hill are driving up the A327 to drop their children at the site.

And Arborfield Green residents, who have been denied places at the school, are driving their children elsewhere.

Cllr Gary Cowan, independent councillor for Arborfield, said families living in the Arborfield Green development must feel disappointed and let down, after their children failed to secure places at the school.

For many, it is visible from their homes, and a short walk, scoot or cycle away.

He said the borough council would have refused Crest Nicholson’s planning application if a primary school was not included in the plans.

“Crest Nicholson promoted this and much more in their sales blurb and most families bought with local on site schools in mind,” he explained.

“How disappointed and let down must they feel now having to drive their children miles to school even those living directly across from new schools gates.

“So much for climate emergency. The buck stops with Wokingham’s ruling executive.”

In March this year, Arborfield Garrison resident Clare Bryant told Wokingham.Today she was concerned her three-year-old daughter may miss out on a place at the new school site.

Her suspicions were confirmed later in the year, and is one of many parents whose child was denied a place.

Many of them moved into the Crest Nicholson development under the impression their children could go to the school.

In some cases, Ms Bryant said families were told their child would get a place.

Instead of walking her daughter to school, she now drives to a different school outside the borough, near her workplace.

At the time, she said: “Walking to school is really important for a lot of people that moved into the area, and were sold the idea of living in a garden village.”

There were 120 applications for a place at Farley Hill this year, which includes parents that had the school at their second or third choice.

Despite this, Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services said only one form was created because “there were not sufficient numbers of children to warrant opening the new school in its own right without damaging the intake of other local primary schools.”

He added: “The council is required by the Department of Education to consider the impact of school expansion on existing schools.

“Because the overall intake number across the borough is low, expanding Farley Hill to a two-form entry would have a detrimental impact on other local schools, in particular The Coombes and Gorse Ride Infants.

“Across the borough, the number of children starting primary school this year is lower than it was a few years ago, other than in the areas with a significant number of new homes such as Arborfield Green.”

He said the catchment area would change for next year, based off its new premises, with the school expanding into “two form entry within the next couple of years.”

He added: “We encourage sustainable travel, such as public transport, walking and cycling where possible. Unfortunately, due to the changing plans with the school, as outlined above, on this occasion we appreciate that won’t be possible for everybody.”