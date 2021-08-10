Parents plan prom so Shinfield school students don’t miss out

YOU SHALL go the the ball. Forget the fairy godmother, parent power has saved a Shinfield secondary school’s prom.

Oakbank school was originally due to host its Year 11 prom on Wednesday, July 14, at Trunkwell House Hotel.

Due to covid, the staff at Oakbank decided to cancel the event without offering an alternative date to the students.

Now, some parents have taken matters into their own hands and decided to lead the prom themselves.

Helen Snell, Emma Clapham and Maria Dyball secured The Black Boy pub as their chosen venue to host the celebration.

Taking place on Wednesday, September 1, students will be able to dance the night away.

Mrs Snell said she wanted to organise the prom because the students had missed out on so much over the past 18 months.

She said: “This will be the last time they’re all together before college and they have already had a lot cancelled because of covid, so we wanted to put this together so they can have fun and enjoy being together before they all leave school.

“We’ve had so many parents offer their help already, with one dad doing the music, someone else sorting out the balloons, and lots are donating things to help piece the party together.”

A red carpet will be rolled out for photogrpahs.

Although almost half of the pupils have already agreed to attend, Mrs Snell is hoping to reach out to more of the students so the whole year can be included.

She added: “The school isn’t able to advertise this for us but we really want to make sure that every child in the year knows about it and comes along.”

All parents at the prom are DBS checked with a first aid trainer present on the night.

James Newman-Webb, general manager at The Black Boy, said: “We are more than happy to help our community with this special prom and are so happy that children are now able to celebrate the end of their very difficult school year.

“We are very much looking forward to seeing all the children enjoying themselves and hope they enjoy a well-deserved celebration at The Black Boy.”

Entry is via ticket and is only for the school’s Year 11 students.

Tickets cost £15 and include food and drink.

Any Year 11 Oakbank students who wish to attend are asked to email oakprom21@hotmail.com