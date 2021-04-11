Parent’s plea: put the swings back into Wokingham play park

A WOKINGHAM resident is urging the town council to bring back play equipment at Joel Park, and has warned parents may launch a petition if demands are not met.

Earlier this year, three swings at the town centre park were removed in a bid to support social distancing measures.

Wokingham Town Council has said the park may not return to normal until June – when lockdown restrictions are due to end – but parents are insisting the swings be reinstalled now.

Ellie Pollitt, a Joel Park resident and mother of two, is one of the parents asking the town council to take action.

She said she is worried people are starting to “linger” with less play equipment to choose from.

“I think removing the swings has inadvertently caused an issue that is best avoided,” Ms Pollitt explained.

“The absence of three swings causes queues to form and children to gather to wait their turn and this wouldn’t happen if all the equipment was in place.

“We are all responsible for social distancing, but parks are designed to be used by children.”

Now, she is calling on other Wokingham residents to ask for the equipment to return, too.

“With the Easter holidays here, it would be great to have the swings back,” Ms Pollitt said.

“I appreciate they were initially removed for social distancing reasons, but all other parks have been restored to full operation and it feels like Joel Park has been forgotten.”

And she said she will not hesitate to create a petition to bring the equipment back.

“I really feel [Wokingham Town Council] needs to review its stance because we are on an exit map,” she said.

“This is unfairly impeding local users now, who are starting to travel to other parks.”

A spokesperson for Wokingham Town Council said it is following the Government’s ‘roadmap’ as it restores its own services, and there are no plans to bring the swings back soon.

“Lockdown is being eased, but it remains the guidance that social distancing should be maintained,” the spokesperson explained.

“Wokingham Town Council has removed one toddler, one junior swing, and the nest swing to support social distancing.

“The nest swing in particular, by its very nature, is designed for multiple children.”

They said the town council expects the park will be restored to normal by Monday, June 21, when the Government hopes all covid restrictions will cease.

“We appreciate the support of parents in ensuring their best efforts to use the park safely,” the spokesperson added.