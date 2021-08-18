Park and ride site to open in time for Christmas

TWO PARK and rides gear up to open in the coming year.

Work is now underway on the £6.8 million hub in Winnersh Triangle, which should be complete by summer 2022. It will increase capacity by 500 spaces, including 12 for electric vehicles.

The 250-space Coppid Beech site is on target to open in early December.

Cllr Pauline Jorgensen, executive member for highways and transport, said: “We want

to encourage use of public transport as this limits congestion as well as producing less harmful emissions.”