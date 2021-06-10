Wokingham.Today

Partial eclipse captured in Finchampstead

by Phil Creighton0
Partial eclipse
Partial eclipse captured in Finchampstead by Andrew Batt

THE STARS aligned for a borough-based photographer this morning, allowing him to capture a partial eclipse in all its glory.

The spectacular celestial event saw the moon partially cover the sun this morning, making it appear to take a bite out of it.

It happened around 11.15am on Thursday, June 10, and the weather worked in our favour, allowing the rare view to be seen.

Andrew Batt was one of those delighted with the opportunity to capture the event.

He said that his spectacular image was “fortunate”, but we think it’s stunning.

It was taken in Finchampstead and shows the moon blocking out the top of the sun. The clouds add drama to the image.

The next total solar eclipse – where the moon completely obscures the sun – will take place on December 4 this year.

But you’ll have to put your winter warmers on to see it as it will take place in Antarctica, and will last just under two minutes.

Did you take a picture of the partial eclipse? Email letters@wokingham.today and we’ll print a selection in next week’s paper

Editor of The Wokingham Paper, and has worked in local journalism for more than 20 years including the Wokingham Times, Bracknell Standard and Reading Evening Post. He's also written for computer magazines, The Baptist Times and, to his delight and probably not yours, interviewed several Doctor Whos.

