Party marks 50th anniversary of Wednesday Mums

SOME of the first babies who attended will now be old enough to see their grandchildren go.

A weekly church service for parents and carers and their pre-school children marked its 50th anniversary on Sunday with a celebratory tea party.

All Saints Church on Wiltshire Road has been running Wednesdays Mums since 1971. It’s a short communion service held in the church, featuring child-friendly songs.

Afterwards, there are refreshments and activities in the church’s Cornerstone building.

The group was launched by then rector, Canon Kenneth Martin, and inaugurated by the Revd Christopher Hewetson.

The popular event is currently meeting online due to the pandemic, but last weekend more than 50 past members joined with current parishioners for the celebration.

Among those taking part in Sunday’s celebrations were two original members, Joan Thomason and Jenny Ellerbeck.

“It was absolutely amazing,” said Sue Howard, one of the event organisers. “There were so many mums celebrating all through the decades.

“Some of the ladies hadn’t seen each other for 30 years so it was a bit of a reunion – it was really special.”

The Revd Canon David Hodgson, rector of All Saints, said the group has made ample contributions to the church over the years, and has become a tight-knit community.

“Wednesday Mums gives parents a space to meet new people, where they don’t have to be religious believers,” he said.

“Over 50 years, we think there are at least eight women who have come through this group and gone on to be priests.

“Many have gone on to serve the church in other ways too.”

Wednesday Mums takes place in All Saints every Wednesday from 10am.

For more information, search for ‘Wednesday Morning Mums’ on Facebook or contact parishoffice@allsaintswokingham.org.uk