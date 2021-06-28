Pass the popcorn, movies are back thanks to Wokingham Film Society

MOVIE LOVERS will be able to stock up on popcorn again as popular club the Wokingham Film Society is making plans for a post-covid return.

The lights will go down in the auditorium of The Whitty Theatre from next month as Wokingham Film Society launches monthly movie nights.

First up is Pain and Glory, a Spanish film that tells the story of a reflective film director who sees the past and present come crashing down around him.

This will be shown on Thursday, July 8.

On Thursday, August 12, Summerland will be shown. This is written by Wokingham-born playwright Jessica Swale and stars Gemma Arterton as a reclusive writer who is forced to bond with a young boy.

And Minari closes the season on Thursday, September 16.

This focuses on a Korean American family who moves to an Arkansas farm in search of their own American dream.

All screenings will begin at 7.30pm with the option of online streaming for Pain and Glory.

Tickets will be limited due to social distancing and cost £6.50 or £4 for members.

For more information, visit wokinghamfilmsociety.com