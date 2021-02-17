Paula Radcliffe urges Wokingham families to exercise together during half term

Paula Radcliffe has launched a new exercise challenge with Berkshire schools this half term.

The athletics legend has chosen the county as the first location for a new initiative to get children active this month.

Working with the Berkshire Virtual School Games Network, she launched the TWO-15 challenge and urged families to exercise together during half-term this week.

The challenge includes children and their families completing a minimum of two hours and 15 minutes of activity together during the week.

It is a nod to Ms Radcliffe’s former marathon world record (2hrs 15mins and 25secs) and the challenge is the latest initiative from Paula’s Families on Track project.

Paula Radcliffe and family at the first Families on Track event at the Durham City Run Festival

It is being delivered by the Berkshire Virtual School Games Network, supported by Get Berkshire Active, and coordinated by former Berkshire headteacher and Berkshire School Games Network chair Derek Peaple.

Organisers hope that the debut of TWO-15 will lead to the introduction of more Paula’s Families on Track events in the county when Covid-related restrictions ease.

Ms Radcliffe said: “Sharing my passion for running with those I love the most is really important to me and that inspired me to create Families on Track.

“Through this, I want to encourage everyone to get fit and active together, running as a family unit and enjoying the experience. We’ve all had to adapt due to the pandemic, but staying active is more vital than ever for good mental and physical health.

“Doing that in a way that works for all ages can be really tough, so I teamed up with Derek and Events of the North to design the TWO-15 school challenge, which makes it easy and fun for families. Derek is a brilliant ambassador for sport in Berkshire and we’re really excited about the potential for this initiative in schools throughout the county.”

The ‘glory lap’ as Team Hamilton finishes Paula’s Families on Track event at the Durham City Run Festival in 2019

Mr Peaple added: “Paula is both an inspirational athlete and a mum who wants her family to stay active.

“When I saw it, I loved the Families on Track concept and immediately wanted to bring it to Berkshire and to the schools here. In the current circumstances, we’ve had to be creative and the TWO-15 challenge is going to be a great way to get young people and their families active during half term.

“Ultimately the main aim is to get as many families as possible exercising together. And this is just the start – our aim is to make Paula’s Families on Track a big part of what the Berkshire School Games Network does year after year. I took part in the London Marathon when Paula broke the world record in 2003. That was during my first year as a headteacher in Newbury and now it’s really exciting to be working with her to deliver this project.”

For more information, visit: getberkshireactive.org