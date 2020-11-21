Paunovic angered after ‘unacceptable’ second half from Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was left frustarted after an ‘unacceptable’ second half saw the Royals surrender a two goal lead against Boruenmouth.

Goals from Lucas Joao and Sone Aluko gave them a two goal lead at the break, but the Royals collapsed in the second half as Bournemouth hit back with four goals in the second half.

The Cherries knocked Reading off of top spot in the Championship to condemn Paunovic’s side to their fourth consecutive defeat.

“It was a game of two competely different halves,” said Paunovic.

“It was unacceptable what happened in the second half and we have to analyse why this happened.

“We have to acknowledge a great adjustment from our opponent. They scored two amazing goals to equalise and the third goal was a fantastic goal from distance.

“We had a very good performance in the first half and we have to look at how we can sustain that and be more effective when teams are fighting back.

“Before our second goal, we had opportunities that we have to convert.”

The Serbian boss is keen for his side to return to form and end their losing run as they prepare for an away trip against Millwall on Wednesday evening.

“They had a lot of quality in the final third which affected us. We have to now prepare, recover and get ready for Millwall.

“Both of their goals to level came from our right side, we were conceding in that area so we had to adjust and I feel that after that, we did a good job there.

“It probably would have been a tie if we hadn’t conceded the third goal.

“We have to stay positive, we believe in our team and we showed how good we can play.

“We continue to look to improve and find our form as soon as possible.”