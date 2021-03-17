Paunović calls for urgent response from Reading in race for Championship play-off places

Reading manager Veljko Paunović has demanded his team to respond with urgency after the Royals were beaten by Birmingham City.

The Royals are now just two points inside the play-offs after Bournemouth’s win over Swansea City last night, while Barnsley moved three points ahead of Reading with a win at Wycombe Wanderers.

“You can’t help but say we are disappointed,” said Paunović.

“I’m disappointed with how we started and how we finished. In between we had good moments and took control but we still didn’t create enough.

“We weren’t capable of finding the final pass. We showed glimpses of our style but it wasn’t good enough.

“Birmingham played their game and it worked for them, but we made mistakes that were our biggest enemy on the pitch.”

The Serbian boss has called on his side to respond when they face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday with just nine games of the Championship season remaining.

He continued: “I believe we are capable of bouncing back like we have several times.

“I want to see the urgency. There are nine games left and that goes fast. There is no time to regret, no time to think about the past.

“The good thing is we have another game in a few days against another team that is going to make it very difficult for us and I hope we finally understand how we have to play in these kind of games.”