Paunović: ‘Club is working to be in better shape for summer transfer window’

Reading manager Veljko Paunović is expecting a tough matchup as the Royals look for redemption when they face Stoke City away from home on Saturday.

The Royals suffered a shock 3-0 home defeat when they last met the Potters, at a time when Reading were at the top of the Championship.

But the Reading boss believes that both teams have shown vast improvement and have got stronger since their November meeting.

“They’re a difficult team, they proved that when we lost at home to them, they have developed since then and look even stronger,” said Paunović.

“Our team also had an important improvement so it will be a good matchup.

“We have to focus on ourselves and what we can control and get our job done. We have to prepare well for a hard opponent this Saturday

“It will be very busy period and we are recovering people, our form is excellent and can still improve. We have to get our points.



“We have some games to prove we are on the right path. It’s a redemption more than payback, we have to redeem ourselves for what we haven’t done well in the past.”

Paunovic is hoping to have captain Liam Moore and George Puscas back in the fold within the next couple of weeks as they look to return from injury.

He continued: “Puscas is recovering from surgery and in the next couple of weeks, he will join the group and be available. The same with Liam (Moore), he is recovering and it will depend on a weekly basis.



“Felipe Araruna had a setback in his recovery, he has something new with fatigue that caused certain soft tissue issues.

“I’m excited to see the team come back together again in a good shape and have people recovering from injuries, there is an increase in competition.”

Despite a quiet transfer window, the Serbian boss was delighted to keep hold of all of the senior players in the squad and believes it was a positive window.

“There were a lot of positives. In this transfer window, we haven’t lost anyone and we can all keep working together.

“After this window, the club is getting in a better shape for the future and will be in a better position this summer.



“It’s a work in process and we are ticking the right boxes and we still have lot of jobs to do to help get in a better shape.

“Until the last couple of hours, we were on calls trying to make things happen but there is no frustration.

“He was brought to our attention and with the permission of the club, we wanted to get him on loan but it didn’t happen.



“There was an opportunity, but with no anxiety on our end. It’s not easy to close the deals and it was a hectic time and the covid world is not easy.”

Paunović also remains confident that the club will progress with contract negotiations with several players’ deals expiring in the summer, and spoke specifically on Michael Morrison.

“I want him here (Michael) he is a super hero. No doubt about that. There is confidentiality in contractual situations. I don’t look at the age, I look at performances. He is someone we have assessed and believe he has a future.”