Paunović ‘enthusiastic’ ahead of next campaign after first season in charge at Reading

Reading manager Veljko Paunović is already looking ahead to next season and is ‘enthusiastic to apply the things he has learned in his first season in England.

“I have really enjoyed it,” said Paunović as he reflected on his first season as Reading boss.

“It’s been intense and hard but I didn’t expect any less. I have worked to my full capacity and have learned so much.

“I can’t wait for next season to start. I’m so enthusiastic about the future and apply everything I’ve learned this year.

“I enjoy it here with the team and the people I have worked. I understand that’s also something I don’t control so I always give my best.

“I expect to be here next season. I work as if I will be here. I understand how everything works and I always give my best. I treat this club as my club.

“We have to build on this going into the club’s anniversary. We have finished one season and we have to make the next one memorable.”

The Royals were prevented from ending the final day of the Championship season with victory as Huddersfield Town snatched a stoppage time equaliser in a 2-2 draw.

“We didn’t finish in the best possible way. I wouldn’t say it’s a success but I would characterise it as a huge improvement.

“It’s hard for us for the whole season other than the last few games in the play-offs to not see it as a disappointment.

“The team have worked hard and given their best. I’m happy for the first 60 minutes of the game where we played some very nice football. There were good partnerships all over the field.

“It was not what we wanted. It was disappointing to concede in the last seconds of the game. It’s a reflection of how we felt when we lost the opportunity for play-offs.

“This point helped us achieve 70 points so that’s something. On the other side, I’m proud of the team and everyone’s effort throughout the whole season.

“The injuries are what went wrong. They were the only consistent thing this season. They kept coming and we have to look at how to minimise them in the future.”