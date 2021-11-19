Paunovic gives injury updates on Clarke, Halilovic, McIntyre, Rinomhota ahead of Forest clash

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic gave several injury updates ahead of his team’s clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Royals face a hectic Championship schedule with three games in seven days.

First they face Forest, before they host Sheffield United on Tuesday and make the trip to Swansea City the following weekend.

“All of them are back in good health who were on international duty,” said Paunovic.

“Liam Moore was the last to return, who came back today having played for Jamaica in the USA a couple of days ago.

“The mood and reaction of the team is very positive.

“It was an unlucky event in the game, he (Jahmari Clarke)rolled his ankle so he will be out for a couple of weeks.

“It’s not a major injury so he will be fine. It was unlucky that happened but it is part of the game.

The Royals boss also provided updates to Andy Rinomhota, Tom McIntyre and Alen Halilovic who are all expected back in the near future.

They are all in the final stages of their recovery and are looking very good,” he continued.

“They were capable of training with the rest of the team and had a full session.

“We went outside and did some drills and prepared technically and tactically for this saturday, we will asses in the next couple of days whether they are ready to be on the bench,

“The cohesion is growing and getting better, especially after the win in Birmingham.

“We are in the moment where we need everyone to recover and get themselves available as soon as possible to help the team.

It will be very busy. We have to go one step at a time.

“The three games we have are crucial for multiple reasons.

“Bringing back people into the team will help us get consistent results which is something given the circumstances are very important.

“That will make it easier to face busy schedules like the one we have now.”