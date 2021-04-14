Paunović labels Cardiff game as ‘must win’ to keep Reading’s play-off hopes alive

Reading boss Veljko Paunović admitted that Friday night’s match against Cardiff City is a ‘must win game’ to keep the Royals’ play-off hopes alive.

The Royals face Cardiff City on Friday night as they look to get their play-off push back on track.

Reading are currently in seventh in the Championship table, four points behind Barnsley and now five points behind Bournemouth who won their game in hand on Tuesday.

“This is a team that never gives up and gives its best,” said Paunović.

“Our team will do that. Pride is very important for everyone. I’ve seen many miracles in this game. You have to have belief and faith in what we are doing.

“You can’t help but be affected emotionally (by other teams results) but you have to remind yourself to focus on what you can control and the other results aren’t that.

“It’s a must-win game. Everyone here is aware of the situation. Everyone is embracing the opportunity in the best possible way.



“With five games to go, it’s not easy but it is possible. As long as the possibility is there we are going to fight.



“Our approach is to win and lay football to bring us opportunities to score.”

The Royals boss expects to have both John Swift and Omar Richards available for selection after they both completed in full training.

John Swift is in full training and will be available for selection,” he continued.

“It’s a big boost to have him back, it’s a great reinforcement for the team and the morale of everyone.



“We know how important he is for our football.



“We need to be careful with how quickly we introduce him with the demand and workload on him.



“Omar is in training and is also a resource for us on Friday.

“Omar is a very favoured personality in our changing room, his commitment is very huge and important.

“He knows very well what he has to do and we have been very pleased with him throughout the season.”

Paunović also commented on the abhorrent racist abuse that club captain Liam Moore received on social media after Friday’s defeat at Watford.

“Liam was very affected. I spoke with him after I heard what happened and he needed support in that moment.

“He is a strong guy, he is a huge leader and bounced back very quickly. He took actions that we as a club want to take and what we need is to report the case and give support to Liam and his family.



“It’s unacceptable behaviour and an unacceptable thing to ever happen. We as a club will look to provide help and look to support the cause.”