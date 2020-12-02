Paunovic left proud but disappointed as Royals are denied penalties in Sheffield Wednesday draw

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was left ‘proud’ but ‘disappointed’ after the Royals were held by 10-man Sheffield Wednesday.

Reading were left frustrated as they were held to a draw by 10-man Sheffield Wednesday who were reduced to 10 players after Liam Shaw was sent off in the first half.

“On one hand, I’m proud of the performance and everything that we controlled,” said Paunovic.

“In the first half we got the numerical advantage and took good care of the ball and created opportunities.

“I’m disappointed at not getting the result as we were the team that wanted to get the most out of the game.”

The Royals then had four penalty appeals in the second half, but much to their bemusement, they weren’t awarded any.

“I didn’t want to look back at the penalties because I didn’t want to be affected by them,” he continued.

“I’m not going to comment on officiating, but we will take a good look and keep everyone accoutanble, including ourselves.

“It’s difficult to be objective in events that we are involved in, but I think at least two penalties were very possible and also from what I’ve heard.

“It seemed like it was pretty obvious but we do not control that so I’m not going to complain or blame anybody.”

But the Royals manager wants his team to stay positive ahead of the Nottingham Forest clash on Saturday where 2,000 fans return to the Madejski Stadium for the first time since March.

“We will use this disappointment and use it to channel our energy for when we play a game in front of our fans, finally.

“I don’t want anything to affect that. We have to bounce back immediately and turn it into something positive and give a performance we all want to have playing good football and winning in front of our fans.”