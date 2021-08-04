Paunović looks ahead to start of new Championship campaign with Stoke City clash

Reading manager Veljko Paunović says the club have had to deal with a ‘strange’ pre-season as they look ahead to a new campaign.

The Royals face an away trip to Stoke City on the opening weekend of the season.

“It was a strange pre-season due to various reasons,” said Paunović.

“Obviously covid is the biggest issue we still have to deal with. We had outbreaks in Scotland and halfway through pre-season we have had to work with an incomplete squad which was difficult.

“Adaptability plays a big part and we did well in that regard and we’ve recovered some players from injury and international duty.

“We still need to improve on the fitness side and these reasons have seen us be not quite where was want to be.

“But a week before we kick-off, the buzz is different, suddenly everyone turns on and knows the expectation of what we have to do.”

The Reading boss is excited for the players to return in front of fans, but says there will be a period of adaptation.

“There will be adjustments back to the normal circumstances and we have to learn,” he continued.

” In an empty stadium, you can communicate much easier.

“We can prepare better before the things we have to communicate. It will be helpful but at times it could go against us.

“On the field, we want to cheer up our fans so there is a connection. We have to show an attractive team with attractive football and compete.

“Everyone will be motivated in front of their fans.

it will be a strong clash between two teams who want to have a good start. We learned a lot about each other last season.

“Everyone is in training and ready to pick from.”