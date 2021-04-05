Paunović pleased as Royals maintain hunt for play-off places

Reading boss Veljko Paunović was pleased as Reading maintained their play-off push with an important victory at home to Derby County.

The Royals stay in sixth in the Championship after goals from Michael Olise, George Pușcaș and Lucas João saw them beat Wayne Rooney’s side

“It was a big result against a hard. There was maturity and it showed a promising fact that we know the opportunity we have ahead of us,” said Paunović.

“It was a fantastic goal in the right moment of the game. It was a great response because there was only 30 seconds to end the half with something.

“We have done a great job in the season but we look to increase our performances going forward. I don’t look back, we look to motivate going forward.”

Despite the postive result, Paunović gave updates after an injury to Omar Richards and provided an update on John Swift’s recovery.

“Omar walked out liping off the field. I will avoid giving projections about his injury because I still don’t know, he still needs to be assessed.

“Usually knocks can be recovered quickly but we have to see tomorrow, but the fact he asked for the sub isn’t a good thing.

“He (John Swift) is back in training and we are looking to get his match fitness up to get him involved in games.”

The Serbian boss also praised his goalscorers as both Puscas and Joao got on the scoresheet to add to Olise’s wonderstrike.

“He helped the team in a very delicate moment it was a great response. Alfa and Lucas off the bench helped us very well and helped us increase the lead.

“My team selection is richer and more resourceful. I’m very happy for him, he did a great job today. He contributed a lot.

“Michael is a young lad. He likes to be special. We will give him the attention he needs, but we play six of the most important games for the club in the recent history and we focus on that.”