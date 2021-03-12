Paunović ‘positive’ Tom McIntyre will sign new Reading contract

Veljko Paunović was full of praise for Tom McIntyre and remains confident that the club will reach an agreement for the defender to sign a new contract.

McIntyre has played a vital role in the Reading side this season which has seen him play in a variety of different postions, most recently in central midfield in the absence of Andy Rinomhota.

McIntyre, 22, has made 23 Championship appearances and has scored two goals in the 2020/21 and has impressed with his consistent performances.

His current deal at the club is due to expire at the end of the season, but Paunović confirmed that talks between the player and the club are ongoing.

“There was a conversation with Tom (McIntyre) this week,” said Paunović.

“We will see how it goes but I am very positive that we will extend our relationship.

“He (McIntyre) is a huge resource. When I talk to a player that needs to change his role or position for the team, I always tell them that is an additional value they can provide to the team and to himself.

“He can play in different postions, he is smart, he is learning quick which helps him as an individual and us as a team.

“I always believe that everyone can improve and that players can adapt and learn.

“Why not learn from each other and grow as people and as a team.”