Paunovic praises defensive effort after clean sheet at Swansea

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic acknowledged that his side were ‘lucky’ after they gained an away point against Swansea City.

“We can be happy with a few positives in the game,” said Paunovic.

“We are never happy when we don’t win but at least we had a good defensive performance, especially from our keeper Rafael who was man of the match.

“We were good onset pieces and had good chances to score from them.

We were organised and showed our fighting spirit. We were brave and we were lucky, we have to acknowledge they had very good opportunities.”

Paunovic was delighted with his team’s defensive display, in particular goalkeeper Rafael Cabral who made several important stops.

” It was a brilliant performance from Rafael,” he continued.

“I always believe in him, I never have doubts and there are things where he can improve in his game, not only in defence but in attack. He makes very good decision that are helpful to the team

“We have built a very good group of people with talent. We have built an identity and a team spirit and are looking to consolidate our team going forward.”

Paunovic also reiterated his determination to keep hold of young star Michael Olise who has been linked with several top Premier League clubs after his impressive performances this season.

“We want Michael to be with us a long time and want him to excel.

“We want to protect him and build his skill set. I think it’s very important for him to feel the confidence and be supported.

“He’s getting his game and his experience and learning a lot. He learns from his mistakes and gets better which proves the huge talent he has.

“We have to be very careful talking about contracts because there is confidentiality that has to be respected. He is our player and we will give him everything we can to excel at Reading.”