Paunovic praises important win after McIntyre and Semedo goals

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic praised an ‘important win’ as the Royals moved back into the play-off places with victory against Luton Town.

Reading got back to winning ways after two consecutive losses after Tom McIntyre and Alfa Semedo netted their first goals for the club.

“It was a very important win. Not in the nicest way but it was a needed one,” said Paunovic.

“”In the first half we were clinical in our execution. In the second half we weren’t consistent with possession but defended well until we conceded the late goal.

“It was a beautiful goal and a very well prepared set piece. I know how long he (McIntyre) has been at the club, he’s practically the club’s child and he’s waited a long time for his opportunity. He was very solid.

“The second goal was a very good move. We had some positive turnovers but sometimes missed the final pass when we needed a bit more focus.”

Paunovic also provided an injury updated after the Royals were left with a depleted squad with several absent players.

“Moore has a stress fracture on his metatarsal bone so he will be away for some time. He is recovering well and we will look to beat prediction of various weeks being out,” continued Paunovic.

“Richards and Joao are both in final stages of recovery, the medical team have done an amazing job with them. We hope to have at least one, if not both back next week.

“We have to look at the players we have injured. It’s obvious that the Brexit situation will change the possibilities and shorten the realm of players who a team from the Championship can sign.

“It’s another positive to have John Swift back. The 30 mins he played he did a very good job in holding the ball. He gave us more consistency in possession. I’m very happy he’s getting match fit.”

Paunovic also spoke on Michael Olise, who was left on the bench today after complaining of a hamstring injury last weekend against Brentford.

“”I’m not aware of that (release clause). He has a found a place where he is protected, supported and is playing more games than ever. He has done very well. He didn’t start today because he had a hamstring issue.

“I am confident (Olise) will be here after the window. But every player is exposed to the market. I’m working with him on a long term. He’s a young player and he has everything that super talented young player needs.

“His ceiling is very high (Olise). If we are cautious with our approach we will have a fantastic player and hopefully one day in the future he is in the Premier League with us.