Paunovic praises ‘mature’ performance as Reading earn three points against Barnsley

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunovic praised his team’s ‘mature’ performance as they earned three points against Barnsley.

“It’s a well deserved win,” said Paunovic.

“The team worked well and were mature.

“Our finishing needs to improve.

“We were chasing a goal in the first-half and scored but it was ruled out (Tom Dele-Bashiru).

“We reviewed it and believe it was onside.”

Paunovic admitted he had concerns after a slow start to the second-half but was pleased with the response of the side after Femi Azeez made his return from injury.

“Barnsley had much more confidence in the second half,” he continued.

“We didn’t start well and they had a few opportunities.

“The relief came after Femi (Azeez) stepped on the field and provided those runs we needed.

“The stretches he (Femi Azeez) made to their defence opened up space and allowed us to create chances.

“Our goal came later than expected but it was a brilliant pass from Dann and an excellent execution from Swift.”

Paunovic was delighted with the performance of Scott Dann who helped the Royals to a clean sheet on his first start for the club.

“Our football intelligence increased with him on the field.

He used his experience and intelligence to help with the pace of the game.”