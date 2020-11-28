Paunovic praises ‘perfect performance’ as Reading beat Bristol City

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic described his team’s performance as ‘perfect’ as they struck three goals to earn three points against Bristol City.

The Royals boss was delighted as his side ended a run of five games without a win.

“It was a tough game. We were more consistent and looking to get the win,” said Paunovic.

“The second half was exciting and I’m proud of our guys for the hard work they put in and the quality they showed.

“For me, it’s one of the best performances we’ve had this season. Today, it was the perfect performance.”

The Serbian boss praised his sides mental strength as they hit back instantly after Bristol’s equaliser to take the lead again just three minutes later, before they sealed the points with a late Lucas Joao goal.

“Everyone together played a fantastic game, we fought back right after the equaliser,” he continued.

“It’s the mentality we have. It’s been a tough stretch for us but it has been an opportunity for us to grow as a team, mature and improve ourselves.

“We didn’t have good results in the last month but we always fought until the end. We always want to show our mentality and that training helped today.

“It’s been a month since we won a game but we came back and won today. It was a must win game so it gives a boost to our overall energy levels.

“We knew it was important to get the feeling back and we need to build a new momentum now.”

Paunovic is keen for his team to continue a new winning streak with the imminent return of home fans as they broke a run of five Championship games without a win.

“It was a great game against a team that had a similar start to us. It was important to get the winning feeling back.

“But we have to keep our feet on the ground and prepare for Wednesday. We needed a balanced performance and that happened today, it was a complete performance.

“I’m very excited to see the fans back, knowing it’s coming is great news and we have to stay patient. We’ll focus on the game on Wednesday first.”