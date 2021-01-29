Paunović praises ‘perfect’ performance as Reading beat promotion rivals Bournemouth

Reading manager Veljko Paunović was delighted after his side beat Bournemouth to move up to fourth in the Championship.

Josh Laurent, Tom McIntyre and Lucas Joao all scored in a stunning first-half display to see the Royals breeze past a fellow promotion candidate.

“It was the perfect performance. I’m so happy for the team. I’m very happy for our fans, I believe this was our best performance so far,” said Paunović.

“The first half was the perfect performance. We executed the game plan with perfection and enthusiasm and enormous energy.

“We had an imperfectly perfect second half. We were deeper and it was effective and we could have scored a couple of more.

“We have worked so much and our approach was to work towards our goals and prepare the team to have performances like this.

“We are in a good spot. There is a long way to go and we have to keep our feet on the ground.

“We know how easy you can slip from these spots. We will be very cautious to keep our feet on the ground and keep working.”

The Serbian boss was also full of praise for McIntyre, Andy Rinomhota and Josh Laurent.

“Tom (McIntyre) had a perfect game. I’m very happy with his progress,” he continued.

“He is very humble, he always seeks advise and wants to improve. Wherever he can get better he prepares himself and recovers very well. We are young and hungry and very professional.

“They (Rinomhota and Laurent) are the engine of the team. They are absolutely brilliant in every game they play.

“How much ground they cover and how many duels they win. They are hard-working and have an amazing winning mentality. They execute every task we give them.

“I’m going to enjoy my beer and playing guitar and then I will review the game. And then back to work.”