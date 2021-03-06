Paunović praises Royals side after third consecutive win and clean sheet

Reading boss Veljko Paunović was delighted as his side picked up three more points to stay in the Championship top-six.

“The most important thing is the team did well,” said Paunović.

“In one of our sessions, I got involved and fell awkwardly and injured my left shoulder. It’s starting to settle now, these things happen.

“We started well and controlled the game. We were good in our re-press when we lost the ball. We had a turnover and a run in the box from Puscas with the penalty and red card.

“From that moment, we kept playing our football. It’s not easy to play against a team with 10 players who know how to sit back and defend and build for the counter attack.

“We had to do our job and be patient. We didn’t allow them to counter quickly. We defended our half very good and that helped us to build momentum in the second half.

“The whole team does the defensive job. Liam (Moore) coming back with his leadership as well as Yiadom. That helps and in front of the defence we have warriors to keep the shape and stay tight together.”

The Royals boss heaped praise on Michael Olise who converted the first-half penalty and Tom McIntyre, who was deployed in a midfield role.

“Michael has a huge desire to step into the role (penalties). You can’t take penalties if you don’t want to be a specialist. You have to practice. Puscas is another one waiting in line.

“At the beginning of the season he played off the bench in that role. The whole group is so good to work with to learn information and apply it. I’m very happy to have him (McIntyre).

“We have a team that is hungry to win and hungry to prove themselves to the world. We keep that group on the same path. There is still room for improvement.”

Paunović also commented on the newly formed partnership of Lucas Joao and George Puscas who have started the two previous games together.

“It helps both of them to play as a partnership. Having Michael and the guys behind to play good balls is helpful. I want the opponents to look at the team sheet and say ‘how can we stop these guys?”