Paunovic praises Royals spirit after they make it three wins on the bounce

Veljko Paunovic is determined for his Reading side to continue their ‘winning streak’ after they made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-1 away win at Cardiff City.

“It was a great performance,” said Paunovic.

“The result reflects the spirit and work from the team. The identity of the team is still forging.

“The first half was very even. Our goal opened the game and we had another very good play when we increased our advantage.

“What I’m proud of is that we didn’t lose our composure and showed our warrior spirit which was required at the end of the game.”

Depsite their superb start to the season, the Royals were dealt a blow with injuries to John Swift prior to the match, while Felipe Araruna and Lucas Joao were both injured during the win at Cardiff.

“The flip side to the win are the injuries for Felipe Araruna and Lucas Joao. It doesn’t look well but we will wait for the doctors assessment,” he continued.

“Regardless of the injuries we know our plans for the transfer window, it won’t change drastically but we know the depth is very important.

“I always say to injured players, the first day of their injury is the first day of their recovery. They have to think about what they can do to recover as soon as possible.

“He (Swift) picked up a hamstring injury in training and it doesn’t look good. We think it will be a medium term injury.

“We think Lucas Joao has dislocated his shoulder. He seems much more calm but it didn’t look well on the field. We will see how he recovers and what will be the time of his recovery.”

And the Serbian boss is keen for his side to keep their momentum going as they look forward to hosting Watford next Saturday.

“We will continue with our same approach and being consistent with our plan. I always give my best and ask everyone around me to give their best.”

“I think we have to absorb good vibes but at the same time channel that to not relax and stop doing the things that have helped us get there.

“The defence starts from our front guys. Our warriors in the midfield, Andy and Josh, and our four guys at the back and our keeper are ‘Spartans’. They are fantastic guys, they have a huge spirit and belonging to the team and to each other.”