Paunovic praises Royals ‘team spirit’ after fourth consecutive Championship win

Reading manager Veljko Paunovic was full of praise for his team in what he described as their ‘hardest game so far’ in a 1-0 win over Watford.

The Royals have had a perfect start to the season under Paunovic which sees them joint top of the Championship after four consecutive victories.

“It was the hardest game so far. Teams are in better shape as we progress in the season, us included. We were up against a very good team and in the first 15 minutes we struggled but then adjusted,” said Paunovic.

“The team showed a fantastic performance in defence and winning mentality and building up our foundations and identity.

“We’re happy with how the team is bonding. It’s a good beginning and we still have a long way to go. It helps the team believe.”

Paunovic gathered his squad in a huddle on the pitch at full time and said it was the perfect moment for his squad to ‘bond’ after four wins from four in the Championship.

He continued: “” It was a time for us to recap on the great effort so far from everyone. We want to bond in that moment and it was important to do it.

“We want to be united together through difficult moments and good things are happening and we have to enjoy it.”

“I think it’s a good moment after four weeks to analyse everything and see where we can improve. We have injuries and we can recover which is the priority.”

Reading had several injuries, including Ovie Ejaria who missed out with flu, but Paunovic praised the players who came in as replacements, including Sone Aluko.

“He (Ejaria) turned up with signs of a flu. He couldn’t be in the squad.”

“Sone was cramping. He gave his best. He hasn’t played 90 minutes for a long time. I’m so proud and so grateful to our guys for giving their best.

“It’s great to see the team understands how to play and compete and that when we have injuries, whoever steps in is ready. That’s the requirement we have been preaching from the beginning.”

“There’s fantastic communication between all the lines, starting with Rafael. Liam Moore and Michael Morrison communicate very well. The structure is the key for our good performances.

“We always work giving our best and having positive expectations. This is what we believe is the result of a clear and honest approach and always being available to get better and improve.

“Before we step on the field, we have one word and that’s the ‘team’. We play as a team. And again the team won.

“We’re closer to the end of the transfer window. We see we need to have depth. We have some things in place but we have to be cautious of what we can say and what we can expect.”