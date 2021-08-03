Wokingham.Today

Paunović responds to Josh Laurent transfer rumour as Royals midfielder is linked to Nottingham Forest move

by Andy Preston0
Reading v Crystal Palace- Josh Laurent
Reading v Crystal Palace- Josh Laurent

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunović admitted that he is ‘not surprised that midfielder Josh Laurent has been linked with a move away from the club.

Rumours have circulated that the Royals player was subject to a bid from fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest.

“I’m not surprised at all that he has been recognised as a very talented player and a potential for other teams,” said Paunović.

“It’s not only in his case, we lost Michael Olise and Omar Richards to teams in higher leagues.

“That’s part of football.”

Despite the links, the Reading boss is determined to keep hold of the player who was voted as the fans player of the season last campaign in his first year at the club.

“He is our player and in training he is fantastic,” Paunović continued.

“We are developing his role. He is already one of our leaders and we believe he is going to stay with us.

“He is 100% committed and we are so happy to have him with us.”

Sports reporter for The Wokingham Paper. Sport Journalism graduate from the University of Brighton.

Related posts

Lighting up Christmas in Wokingham

Phil Creighton

‘Bag your cardboard if you can’ says Wokingham Borough Council

Phil Creighton

Prime Minister drops in on Sonning care home’s tea party

Gemma Davidson
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.