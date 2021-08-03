Paunović responds to Josh Laurent transfer rumour as Royals midfielder is linked to Nottingham Forest move

Reading FC manager Veljko Paunović admitted that he is ‘not surprised that midfielder Josh Laurent has been linked with a move away from the club.

Rumours have circulated that the Royals player was subject to a bid from fellow Championship club Nottingham Forest.

“I’m not surprised at all that he has been recognised as a very talented player and a potential for other teams,” said Paunović.

“It’s not only in his case, we lost Michael Olise and Omar Richards to teams in higher leagues.

“That’s part of football.”

Despite the links, the Reading boss is determined to keep hold of the player who was voted as the fans player of the season last campaign in his first year at the club.

“He is our player and in training he is fantastic,” Paunović continued.

“We are developing his role. He is already one of our leaders and we believe he is going to stay with us.

“He is 100% committed and we are so happy to have him with us.”