Paunović outlines ‘obvious’ need for new signings at Reading FC

Reading manager Veljko Paunović said that the need for new signings are ‘obvious’ after they were beaten on the opening day of the Championship season at Stoke City.

The Royals twice equalised, but lost out to Sam Surridge’s 85th minute winner.

“It’s a little bit disappointing, we could have got at least a point,” said Paunović.

“After we scored the second, we created a momentum but we lost that after a lot of delays and that gave them the opportunity to strike back.

“We opened up too much, conceded the space and lost our shape.

“There were positives. The youngsters did well and it was a good test for them in front of a crowd for the first time in their careers.”

Playing with a threadbare squad, there were more issues for the Royals after Ovie Ejaira missed out and Lucas Joao suffered a shoulder dislocation during the match.

“Lucas again dislocated his shoulder, but it went back in quickly so he managed to continue to play.

“Swift had a very good game but he got tired at the end.

“He started to cramp and with his history of injuries, we had to be very thoughtful.

“We missed him in the last 15 minutes but he needed to go off.

“Ejaria had a minor setback against Palace. That’s why he came off early, he was due to play 90 minutes but he complained of pain in his groin and he hasn’t recovered yet.

“We believe he can be ready for the next game.”

Having made no new signings so far this summer due to EFL restrictions, the Royals boss is clear that he wants to add to his squad if possible after he named just five of a possible seven substitutes against Stoke.

“We have what we have,” he continued.

“It’s obvious we need to strengthen the team.

“The injuries have had an impact but it’s obvious what we need to do.

“The academy players had a game yesterday. When I prepare the game, I think about the subs and going back to three subs per game, it’s simple what we can expect and how they can help.

“We have to compete with those who can. We do our best with what we have.”