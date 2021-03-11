Paunović to make ‘last minute’ decisions on Ejaira, Rinomhota and Méïté ahead of Reading’s Nottingham Forest trip

Veljko Paunović confirmed that he has ‘last-minute’ decisions to make over the fitness of Ovie Ejaria, Andy Rinomhota and Yakou Méïté for Reading’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

The Royals were without Ejaria and Rinomhota, both of which have played pivotal roles in Paunović’s team this season, in their 3-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

“He (Ovie) is recovering well. It will be a last-minute decision whether he will be involved on Saturday,” said Paunović.

“Andy (Rinomhota) is progressing very well and we also expect it will be a last minute decision.

“Yakou (Méïté) is in very good shape. He played and scored two goals in a game we had this week but he looks good so we will see how much we can involve him in the upcoming games.

“Lewis Gibson is also recovering well and we expect him to be involved, but we will see how he is in training tomorrow and then make a decision but he should be okay.”

Paunovic also gave injury updates on Felipe Araruna and Michael Morrison who are expected to face longer spells on the sideline.

“Felipe (Araruna) is seeing a specialist today. He had a setback so we are dealing with that and will see what to do next once he has seen the specialist but hopefully we have some good news.

“Morrison will need a little bit more time.”