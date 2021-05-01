Paunović urges Reading to find ‘killer instinct’ to improve Championship consistency

Reading manager Veljko Paunović admitted that his team needs to find a ‘killer instinct’ to improve their consistency in the Championship.

“Congrats to Norwich on the title and promotion, it’s obvious they’ve done a very good job and been consistent throughout the season,” said Paunović after the Royals suffered a 4-1 defeat at Carrow Road.

“First half we played very good football. It should have been 2-0 to us, without conceding the goal that was really tough for us. In that moment the game changed.

“In the first half it was a very good match up. We played very good football, challenged them and tried to prolong their wait for the title.

“But unfortunately we lost it in the second half but I’m proud of the guys. They gave it their wall and tried to create moments in the game.”

The Royals have picked up just nine points from their last 10 Championship games in a disappointing end to the campaign and Paunović admitted there is a need for improvement.

“I would be disappointed if we didn’t play well and didn’t create situations in the games where we could win every game.

“That’s not the case. I feel good that we are a team that can do that stuff. What I’m not happy about is the lack of killer instinct.

“It’s something we have to learn. It’s a must-have in the Championship.

“It’s important to lift the guys back, we have to finish strong and recover our fundamentals and finish the season in a proper way.”